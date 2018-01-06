Hodgson wants to make Loftus-Cheek’s loan move permanent

Bengaluru, January 6: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson wants to make Ruben Loftus-Cheek's loan move from Chelsea permanent.
The 21-year-old is on a season-long loan at Selhurst Park and with Chelsea lining up a move for Everton's Ross Barkley, chances of regular football at Stamford Bridge look limited for the youngster in future.
And Eagles boss Hodgson says he would like to sign Loftus-Cheek should he now become available.
He said: "The way Ruben's been playing for us, he's a player we'd like to have at our club, there's no doubt about that. But it's far too early to ask me that question.
"I didn't know until this morning that Ross Barkley is possibly signing for Chelsea but it's only sources close to the television that tell you that; I don't know that he's actually signed the paper, and a contract at the club.
"But Ruben's a player we like very much, we're very impressed with him, delighted with the way he's developed as a player during the time he's been here.
"I'm pretty sure that if he's ever available for sale, we would certainly be in there with our hand up as one of the potential buyers. But it could well be that Chelsea would like to have both Ross Barkley and Ruben in their team; I wouldn't mind both in my team, anyway!"
Meanwhile, Hodgson has reiterated that the club are determined to keep hold of star winger Wilfried Zaha in the January transfer window.
He added: "People who make offers for Wilfried Zaha are basically wasting their time; I'm certainly not expecting it. I have it on very clear authority from the chairman and owners of the club that they have no interest in selling Wilfried Zaha: quite the opposite.
"Our job at the moment is to keep all of the players we've got, who've been doing reasonably well for us in the past few weeks, to keep all of them, keep them fit, and add to it, and make ourselves stronger.
"I would advise people thinking of making offers to save it, because they're going to be turned away, and might just be wasting the price of a phone call."