Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Hoffenheim 3 Lyon 3: Joelinton rescues a point after Kramaric's double

By
Andrej Kramaric netted a double for Lyon
Andrej Kramaric netted a double for Lyon

Paris, October 24: Joelinton scored in stoppage time as Hoffenheim left it late to grab a dramatic 3-3 draw against Champions League rivals Lyon on Tuesday.

Julian Nagelsmann's side had looked to be on their way to a second Group F defeat after Memphis Depay had coolly slotted home after 67 minutes, but substitute Joelinton had other ideas, tapping into an empty net right at the death of a pulsating game.

Bertrand Traore had put the French side ahead after 26 minutes before two goals from Andrej Kramaric had lHoffenheim on course for their first ever Champions League win.

Tanguy Ndombele and Depay then struck for the visitors against the run of play, but Joelinton's dramatic late intervention secured a point.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
UCL: Juventus beat United 1-0
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 2:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue