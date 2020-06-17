Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hojbjerg stripped of Southampton captaincy

By Russell Greaves

London, June 17: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been stripped of the Southampton captaincy after refusing to sign a new deal.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed James Ward-Prowse will have the honour for the remainder of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

The Saints return to action at Norwich City on Friday and Hasenhuttl, who signed a new four-year contract earlier this month, will not hand the armband to Hojbjerg after the midfielder decided against extending his own stay.

"No, he will not be captain," said the Austrian boss. "I spoke with him and we had an agreement, and made clear that if you decide not to extend your contract, you will not be captain of this team.

"I've spoken to him in the last few days and he knows that he is an important player for this club. I think we have found a good agreement."

Spurs have been linked with a move for Denmark international Hojbjerg, who moved to Southampton from Bayern Munich in 2016.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: AVL 0 - 0 SHU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 23:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue