Football How close is Cristiano Ronaldo to 1000 Career goals after brace against Armenia? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 0:00 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored a brace for Portugal against Armenia, bringing his career goal tally closer to the historic 1,000-goal mark.

The Portugal star was on target twice against Armenia in the World Cup qualifiers on Saturday, as they won the match emphatically 5-0 in Yerevan.

In his view of the 1,000-goal milestone, Ronaldo expressed a balanced and mature perspective. He once publicly aimed to reach 1,000 goals but now emphasizes living in the moment rather than obsessing over the record.

He said: "I can no longer think about what I said publicly that I wanted to reach 1,000 goals... One thousand goals is great, but if it doesn't come, I'm already the player in history with the most goals." Further, he stated recently, "Let's enjoy the moment... I'm not chasing 1,000 goals as obsession. If it happens, perfect. If it doesn't happen, it's okay!" Ronaldo has acknowledged being in the final years of his career and prioritizes enjoying playing step by step rather than pressure to hit a certain number.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored?

Cristiano Ronaldo now has 140 goals for Portugal, the most by any player in international football. Currently, Ronaldo has reached 942 career goals, needing just 58 more to hit the milestone of 1,000 goals. At this stage of his career, he is playing mainly for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and continues to score at an impressive rate, averaging about 0.88 goals per game.

Given his current scoring pace and the typical number of games played in a season, Ronaldo could realistically reach 1,000 goals by the end of the 2025-26 season or early in the 2026-27 campaign, assuming he maintains fitness and form. The Al Nassr captain has already netted twice for his club this season, and a rich vein of form can take him extremely close to the elusive mark by the end of this season.