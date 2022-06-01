Football
How Liverpool could deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold's defensive problems

By
Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, had been a revelation for the Reds.

Kolkata, June 1: Liverpool have one of the brightest young players in the world in the form of their right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds academy graduate has been a revelation for them since his breakthrough into the first-team establishing himself as a modern-day full-back.

The 23-year-old has been the key creator for Jurgen Klopp's side over the last few years having racked up plenty of assists for fun.

However, Alexander-Arnold has had one big flaw in his game and that his his lack of defensive discipline. Considering the kind of adventurous game he plays, his key job is to create chances for his side but Liverpool have been vulnerable down the right hand side due to that.

The Reds' defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final should be an eye-opener for Jurgen Klopp as the Liverpool number sixty six failed to deal with Vinicius Junior who scored the only goal of the game to help his team clinch the European crown for the 14th time.

Alexander-Arnold's positioning during the goal was questionable although his fellow defenders were not up to the mark either.

Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold
Jurgen Klopp has to work out Trent Alexander-Arnold's flaws.


Alexander-Arnold has improved significantly of the defensive side of his game but has still been targeted by opponents and Jurgen Klopp needs to act on it soon. There are two possible solutions to this problem. The first one is to instruct the full-back to take calculated risks but that would make Liverpool weaker offensively as Alexander-Arnold plays a big role for them going forward.

The second solution would be to allow the gifted playmaker to play in midfield and sign a new right-back who is solid defensively. Many pundits have earmarked Alexander-Arnold to step into a midfield role later in his career and now seems to be a good time for that.

Liverpool look set to miss out on the signing of Aurélien Tchouaméni with PSG and Real Madrid both chasing the the AS Monaco star. Playing Alexander-Arnold in midfield would end the Reds' pursuit for a new midfielder although they will have to recruit a new right-back.

Alexander-Arnold seems to be tailor-made for a midfield role. With more creative and positional freedom, the 23-year-old could become truly unstoppable in the years to come. With his range of passing, technical ability and ability to make something out of nothing, Klopp's midfield would get a lot more stronger and inventive with the 23-year-old.
Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 9:59 [IST]
