How Liverpool could deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold's defensive problems

Kolkata, June 1: Liverpool have one of the brightest young players in the world in the form of their right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The Reds academy graduate has been a revelation for them since his breakthrough into the first-team establishing himself as a modern-day full-back.
The
23-year-old
has
been
the
key
creator
for
Jurgen
Klopp's
side
over
the
last
few
years
having
racked
up
plenty
of
assists
for
fun.
However, Alexander-Arnold has had one big flaw in his game and that his his lack of defensive discipline. Considering the kind of adventurous game he plays, his key job is to create chances for his side but Liverpool have been vulnerable down the right hand side due to that.
The Reds' defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final should be an eye-opener for Jurgen Klopp as the Liverpool number sixty six failed to deal with Vinicius Junior who scored the only goal of the game to help his team clinch the European crown for the 14th time.
Alexander-Arnold's
positioning
during
the
goal
was
questionable
although
his
fellow
defenders
were
not
up
to
the
mark
either.