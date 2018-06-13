Here's how many tickets Indians bought at the FIFA World Cup 2018

New Delhi, June 13: We Indians might be far away from appearing in a FIFA World Cup final stage but regarding a live appearance in the World's biggest extravaganza, we are not that far.
With the World cup just one day away from commencing, the tickets declaration of respective countries have been revealed and among the countries not qualified for FIFA World Cup 2018, Indian football fans have purchased the third highest number of tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.
All over 2.4 million tickets have already been sold for the 64-game competition and 871,797 tickets had been sold to fans in Russia only.
A total of 54% had been allocated for international fans from which Indians have bought around 17,962 tickets. Indians are currently in the top-20 in terms of tickets sold and the sales are still ongoing.
Football in India has been on the rise in recent times and the tickets sale of the World's one of the biggest tournament currently approves of that.
Among the non-playing nations at World Cup, United States will have the most number of visitors in Russia. The American natives have bought around 88,825 tickets followed by China 39,884 tickets as per records since they became available to buy last September.
Outside the host and contesting country Russia, five-time World Cup winners Brazil have bought the second most tickets, around 72,512.
The tickets sale from football-mad nation England, however, has been very poor this time. England are traditionally one of the best-backed teams at any major football tournament, however, this time they have sold just over 32,000 tickets so far which is believed to be due to fears of violence and racist abuse.
However, there are still tickets available for 20 matches at the World Cup finals in Russia just one day before the start of the tournament. It might be a result of an extra 1,20,000 tickets being released last week.
Football fans who have not got any tickets as of yet still have the opportunity to acquire one from the website which is open until the final day of the competition, July 15th.
