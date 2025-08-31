Football How much money will Alejandro Garnacho earn as Salary after joining Chelsea from Man United? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 0:11 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Alejandro Garnacho has joined Chelsea as the Argentine has permanently left Manchester United on Saturday (August 30).

The 21-year-old Argentine winger completed his transfer from Manchester United to Chelsea for a substantial £40 million fee, signing a seven-year contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2032. This move follows months of speculation and negotiations, culminating in Chelsea securing one of the most promising young talents in English football.

Garnacho's departure from Manchester United was influenced by his strained relationship with United's current manager, Ruben Amorim, who explicitly told him and a few teammates they were not part of his plans for the 2025-26 season. Having come through United's academy after joining from Atletico Madrid as a teenager, Garnacho had established himself as an exciting prospect with 93 Premier League appearances and 16 goals to his name. Despite his early promise and contributions to United's domestic cup victories, his role diminished under Amorim, leading to his exclusion from first-team activities and eventual transfer.

Chelsea viewed Garnacho as a valuable addition, especially amid their ongoing squad overhaul. The Blues have made a huge investment this summer, with spending nearing £300 million, including other attacking signings to reinforce their team. Garnacho's arrival coincides with several departures as Chelsea reshapes its attacking options. The club expects him to bring creativity, skill, and goals under new management, and there is optimism about his potential impact on the team.

How much Money will Alejandro Garnacho earn at Chelsea?

Financially, Garnacho's move to Chelsea comes with a significant salary increase. Reports suggest he earns around £75,000 to £90,000 per week at Chelsea, a notable raise from his Manchester United wage, aligning with his status as a key signing for the club's future. His transfer fee, a deal including a 10% sell-on clause for United, represents the fourth-highest sale of an academy graduate by Manchester United and underscores Garnacho's growing profile as a player with considerable potential.

With excitement surrounding his Chelsea debut, Garnacho joins a club eager to challenge for top honors and regain its status among Europe's elite, making this transfer a pivotal chapter in his career and Chelsea's ongoing transformation. The eyes of fans and pundits alike will be on how Garnacho seizes this fresh opportunity at Stamford Bridge.