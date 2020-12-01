How numbers indicate Bruno Fernandes is the best Premier League player since his debut

Bengaluru, Dec. 1: There have not been many Premier League signings who have made an instant impact.
But like a duck to water Bruno Fernandes has looked to be thriving under strenuous situations since signing for the Red Devils in February. Coming into a team in disorder, the former Sporting Lisbon playmaker was pitched in at the deep end but so far he has bypassed every challenge and has taken the Premier League by storm.
Last season he helped the club finish in the top four which at one point appears to be bleak. This season too he has been their most consistent player overall. The midfielder hence is topping some of the biggest analytics charts which include the most goal involvement since his arrival.
But how is he compared to the other productive players in the Premier League since his arrival?
So here are the five Premier League players with the most goal involvements in all competitions since his debut for Manchester United:
5. Mohamed Salah – 23 goal involvements (30 games)
Since his signing, no player in the division has been directly involved in more league goals. He has been a standard of consistency for the Reds and has started the new season in fine form again, scoring eight times in just eight appearances. Overall he has contributed a total 23 goals and assists (17G & 6A) in 30 appearances since Fernandes moved to England.
4. Kevin de Bruyne – 25 goal involvements (30 games)
Last season's Premier League Player of the winner stands fourth in this list after his two assists against Burnley just back at the weekend. Last season he equalled the all-time record for most assists in a season with 20. But has managed only 15 assists and 10 goals since Fernandes' signing for the Old Trafford side.
3. Son Heung-Min – 25 goal involvements (27 games)
The South Korean has been in sublime form this season which puts him in the third place in this list. He has nine goals in nine league games this season and seems to be only improving his game leaps and bound under Mourinho. Since Fernandes' debut, he has scored 17 while managing 8 assists in all competitions.
2. Harry Kane – 31 goal involvements (25 games)
Probably the best Premier League so far this season, Kane is only shy of 4 goal involvement than Fernandes despite playing 11 fewer games. He has provided a monstrous 24 goals involvements in just 15 games this season while 16 of those have only come in the league. Overall he has managed 20 goals and 11 assists since Fernandes' moved into the shores.
1. Bruno Fernandes – 35 goal involvements (36 games)
The Portuguese midfielder leads the chart with 21 goals and 14 assists in all competition. In addition, no Premier League player has scored more away goals in all competitions than Fernandes since he made his February debut.