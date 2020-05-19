La Liga feature: How Real Betis, Celtic are united by green and white passion

World of Ramos
Let's take a ride back in history, to over a century ago and the world of Manuel Ramos Asensio.
Raised in Andalusia, he was sent to learn English in the southwestern Scottish city of Dumfries when he was a youngster. From there, he often travelled to Glasgow to watch Celtic play, making several close friends at the club in the process.
Green and white
After returning to Andalusia and playing an important role in the early years of Real Betis' existence in the early 1900s, Manuel organised for green and white fabric to be sent to Seville when Real Betis needed new shirts.
Before then they would usually sported blue and white jerseys, but then switched to green and white, the colours of Manuel's favourite Scottish team and also, fortunately, the colours of the Andalusian flag.
In order to stand out, Real Betis wore green and white as vertical stripes, unlike the horizontal hoops of Celtic. In a match against Malaga in 2017, though, Real Betis switched to hoops for a one-off match that was taking place on February 28th to mark el Dia de Andalucia, ‘Andalusia day.'
Historic connection
Celtic sent a message of congratulations to Real Betis, remembering their historic connection.
In fact, that was one of many messages of friendship that the two clubs have exchanged over social media in recent years. They have even nominated each other for various viral social media challenges.
Special one
Despite their long history, these sides have never actually met on the pitch. Such a fixture would be a truly special one given how passionate the fanbases of these two clubs are.
The atmospheres at the Benito Villamarin and Celtic Park rank among easily among the most special in their respective leagues and it would be an incredible occasion if these two clubs could finally meet one day. That would be a moment that would make Manuel very proud indeed.