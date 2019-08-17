Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Huddersfield cut short Siewert's miserable tenure

By Opta
Jan Siewert
Jan Siewert oversaw just one win in all competitions as Huddersfield Town coach and has been sacked by the Championship club.

London, Augsut 17: Huddersfield Town have sacked head coach Jan Siewert three matches into the new Championship season.

Siewert was appointed by Huddersfield in January following David Wagner's departure but he failed to keep the club, who were already facing relegation, in the Premier League.

The German was dismissed after Friday's 2-1 home defeat to fellow relegated side Fulham left the Terriers 20th in the second tier having taken one point from three games.

Huddersfield won a single match in all competitions - beating Wolves at home in February - during Siewert's seven-month tenure.

They also crashed out of the EFL Cup at the first hurdle this week, losing 1-0 at home to League One side Lincoln City.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATH 1 - 0 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue