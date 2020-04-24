Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hudson-Odoi would 'love' Sancho at Chelsea amid Man Utd links

By Sacha Pisani

London, April 24: Callum Hudson-Odoi said he would "love" to team up with Borussia Dortmund star and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho at Chelsea.

Sancho is a player in demand following his exploits for Bundesliga outfit Dortmund, with Premier League rivals United and Chelsea reportedly vying for the England international's signature.

United are believed to be favourites to sign Sancho, ahead of Chelsea, but Blues winger Hudson-Odoi would like to see the 20-year-old at Stamford Bridge.

"We make sure that we're both doing well, obviously he's doing amazing and having a great season," Hudson-Odoi said during an Instagram Live session.

"We're always making sure each other is good. Obviously he's a great player, I love playing with him - he's a great player to play with.

"For England as well we've played all the way through the ages so the link-up has always been there.

View this post on Instagram

Wishing everyone a Happy St. George’s Day, I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

A post shared by Jadon Sancho (@sanchooo10) on

"I played against him sometimes in the Youth Cup games or we would play each other for England, the link-up has always been there and we've always loved playing with each other.

"The way we play with each other we just know where each other is on the pitch every time and we just love to play with each other.

"I don't know [if he'll come]. Of course, I would love it if he came to Chelsea.

"We've had a great partnership throughout, the way we play with each other is amazing. If he came, the link-up will still be there."

More JADON SANCHO News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 10:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue