Euro 2020: Hungary vs Portugal: Four key players for Hungary

By
Adam Szalai
Adam Szalai holds the key to Hungary's fortune.

Kolkata, June 15: Hungary begin their Euro 2020 campaign with a tough Group F encounter against champions Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Drawn alongside other two heavyweights -- France and Germany -- Hungary find themselves in the Group of Death.

However, considering their form over the past year they will not be the pushovers that many are expecting them to be.

Here, we look at four players, who could hold the key to their fortunes.

Adam Szalai

The Mainz forward has 23 goals to his name, 11 fewer goals than his squadmates combined (34). The Hungarians will surely look at him to ascore.

Peter Gulacsi

The RB Leipzig star goalkeeper has to remain at the top of his game. The Hungary vice-captain is likely to deal with plenty of shots and how he performs will be critical.

Will Orban

A big game beckons for senior pro and RB Leipzig's Orban

Attila Szalai

Same goes with Fenerbahce's Szalai and together with Orban, they will be the key to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at bay.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 11:17 [IST]
