Hungary vs France, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 18: France will look to build on a narrow 1-0 win over Germany when they take on Hungary in their second game in Group F of the Euro 2020.
The World Champions France will look to overtake European Championship holders Portugal to the top position in the standings in the group of death and could go all guns blazing aganst the hosts.
The minnows, on the other hand, could look to salvage at least a point to stay in the competition after losing 3-0 against Portugal in the first game.
Hungary vs France Match Details
Date: 19th June 2021 (IND)
Time: 6:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony TEN 4
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch in Hungary vs France
France: Even though Kylian Mbappe did not score against the German however he probably has had a flawless game. A complete all-rounder in the attacking third, he looks to be the biggest threat for France’s adversaries and could continue the form against Hungary.
Hungary: Hungary’s captain Adam Szalai had a good outing against Portugal but could not find the back of the net. He is the only star name in the attack and the team will rely heavily on his scoring boot if they are to cause an upset.
Hungary vs France Head to Head
Meetings so far: 28
France wins: 8
Draws: 8
Hungary wins: 12
Last meeting: Hungary 1-2 France
Dream11 Prediction for Hungary vs France
France are expected to dominate Hungary and beat them emphatically to secure their spot in the next stage. Hungary on the other hand did manage to frustrate Portugal at times but lost the plot in the end. They have to do something extraordinary to steal any point from this match.
Possible starting line-ups
Hungary Predicted Line-up (3-5-2): Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, David Siger, Attila Fiola; Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic
France Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Hugo Lloris
Defenders - Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Attila Fiola
Midfielders - N'Golo Kante (Vice-Captain), Paul Pogba, Adam Nagy, David Siger
Strikers - Kylian Mbappe (Captain), Karim Benzema, Adam Szalai