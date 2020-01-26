Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I-League 2019-20: Title aspirants square off as Gokulam Kerala host Churchill Brothers

By
Gokulam Kerala

Kozhikode, January 25, 2020: Gokulam Kerala FC will be playing host to Churchill Brothers in the Hero i-League at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Sunday, January 26.

The match is scheduled for an evening kick-off at 7 pm and will be broadcast LIVE on DSports, with online streaming available at FanCode.

Both sides will be coming into this fixture on the back of defeats. The hosts suffered a staggering 1-3 defeat to Punjab FC in Ludhiana while Churchill Brothers were handed a major upset at home as TRAU emerged 2-1 winners at the Fatorda.

Another defeat for either side could serve as a catalyst which could ignite a downward spiral, as two defeats on the trot, has the potential to severely dent any title aspirations, especially when the league leaders show no signs of slowing down.

Gokulam have struggled for consistency, looking like the team to beat like they did against Quess East Bengal but have struggled to follow up such performances, looking like a completely different team as they did against Punjab.

Gokulam Kerala FC, Head Coach, Fernando Andres Santiago Varela said, "Sometimes, football is not about mistakes but about the successes of the rival. Punjab FC had the advantage as they are habituated to playing on such a field which we couldn't get accustomed to. Maybe we lack the experience to play that kind of game, but there is nothing to reproach the players, they always give it their all."

Speaking about the opponents, the Gokulam Kerala FC gaffer said, "Churchill Brothers is a very intense, tall and defensively organized team. They are very dangerous in the set pieces. Our idea will be to impose the rhythm of the game and as always show a good football."

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC have already announced to donate total ticket sales to the family Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan, who passed away recently. Reportedly, legendary footballer IM Vijayan and Blue Tigers skipper Sunil Chhetri have already bought 250 and 220 tickets respectively to help the cause.

Churchill, on the other hand, has had better fortunes away from home and is the only side to have defeated Mohun Bagan this season but their run at home hasn't been as convincing, but that is a story for another day.

Bernardo Tavares, Head Coach, Churchill Brothers FC Goa said, "In my opinion, Gokulam Kerala is one of the teams that has the best players of the league. They won easily with a scoreline of 3-1 against Quess East Bengal, they played very well against Punjab and also played well the other games that I saw."

He further added, "Marcus Joseph is a very good player and he, alone can decide the game. They have other good foreigners, but also good Indian players who can make the difference. It's going to be a very difficult game for our team because they are very strong and at this moment we have many important players injured. We must work very hard with perfect teamwork in order to make a good game of this encounter."

Source: Press Release

More I LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SFC 2 - 0 GRA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 9:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue