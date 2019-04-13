Football

I-League decides to take Minerva owner Bajaj to Ethics Committee for social media 'outbursts'

By Pti
bajaj

Bhubaneswar, April 13: The I-League Committee which met here on Saturday (April 13) "unanimously" decided to refer Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj's frequent "outbursts" on social media against All India Football Federation (AIFF) to the Ethics Committee.

An AIFF official said that Bajaj's name was not taken but the members took the decision that a proposal for action regarding his constant social media criticism directed to the federation will be sent to the Ethics Committee.

"There was a proposal from some members about these frequent outbursts against the federation on social media. The members did not take any name but it was clearly directed at Bajaj," a member who attended the meeting told PTI.

"It was a unanimous decision and a proposal to take action for these outbursts will be sent to the Ethics Committee," he added.

The Ethics Committee is headed by Amod Kanth. The I-League Committee meeting was held at the sidelines of the Super Cup summit clash between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC on Saturday.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 22:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2019

