I-League: Gokulam Kerala ready to spoil Aizawl FC's New-Year celebrations

Kozhikode, December 30: Newcomers Gokulam Kerala FC are all set to welcome reigning champions Aizawl FC at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Sunday (December 31).
While debutants Gokulam Kerala FC went down to heavyweights East Bengal 0-1 in Kolkata, the Highlanders got the better of Minerva Punjab FC in Aizawl, thanks to goals by Kareem Omoloja Nurain and Andrei Ionescu in the second half.
Coach Bino George sounded elated on his team's return to home after the away trip.
"It always feels great to be back at home. Our last home game didn't go well but a lot has changed since then. We're now going to face the champions and we're really pumped up to prove our worth against the champions," George said.
He further said that foreigners' injuries are putting the team-composition in a real jeopardy.
"Injury to foreigners have been the biggest issue we are facing. We couldn't sign other foreigners as it was outside the transfer window when we got the entry."
Today's training.— Aizawl Football Club (@AizawlFC) December 30, 2017
Just one more day to go. #aizawlfc #HeroILeague #GKFCvAFC #ThePeoplesClub pic.twitter.com/fhc8BhYUD4
Incidentally, Kamo Bayi, who was instrumental in Aizawl FC's title-winning campaign last season, might give this tie a miss owing to an injury that aggravated in the last match.
Moreover, two other foreigners Leo Mbele and Khaled Al Saleh, have been released by the club management.
Paulo Menezes, who has a decent start to the season so far, says he is looking forward to this tie.
"This game is more important than the last (previous) game. We are aiming for full points. Some of the players know how important football is in Kerala and it will be a difficult game. We have a young team with quality players. They have performed very well so far and I am happy with them. The team is fit and high on morale. We expect a tough game," Menezes said.
On being asked whether the hot and humid weather might impose a bigger challenge for his team, he replied on the negative.
"There is no problem. I think the players can adjust to the climate. The effect of weather is more psychological", the Portuguese coach expressed.
Menezes further said, "We started I-League after Mizoram Premier League and couple of our players got injured. So we were not able to start well, but I think any team in the league has a chance to win the title. There are no clear favourites as of now."
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC
I-League
Live from Kozhikode
At 2 pm
On Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
Source: AIFF Media