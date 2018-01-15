I-League: Kalu shines as Churchill Brothers edge Gokulam Kerala for 1st win

Kozhikode, January 15: Churchill Brothers clinched their first win of the I-League after edging Gokulam Kerala FC 3-2. Gokulam Kerala, who failed to score a single goal since their win against Indian Arrows last year, slumped to their fifth straight defeat, in Kozhikode on Monday (January 15).
Kalu Ogba (16th minute, 74th) scored once in the first half before an exciting second half. Daniel Addo (59th) pulled off the equaliser for the hosts before Emannuel Chigozie (70th) bombed the second one for Bino George's team.
Their joy was cut short by Kalu Ogba again before Koffi Mechac (90+2) calmly converted from a penalty to steal all three points from Gokulam Kerala FC's grasp.
Kalu earns himself the Hero of the Match award. Thanks to his sublime brace. #HeroILeague #GKFCvCB pic.twitter.com/RAyyQAY3SK— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) January 15, 2018
Before both the teams started to pass the ball meticulously, the Nigerian midfielder lobbed the goal from 30-yards out to send the home dugout in a shock. Gokulam Kerala FC's defender Arjun Jayaraj, on his attempt to clear the ball, landed the ball on to Kalu's feet, who didn't miss the opportunity to rattle the back of the net.
The visitors' joy could have been cut short by Alajmi, who tried his luck from outside the box, but his right-footed effort sailed over the crossbar.
Peter drew some inspiration from Kalu and unleashed a couple of long-rangers to get the better of Bilal Khan, but the lanky goalkeeper didn't face any danger gloving them effortlessly.
Daniel Addo sprinted down the left flank to outrun the Churchill Brothers defender but eventually, the danger was cleared earning the yellow brigade a corner in the added minutes at the end of the first half.
What a game, what a game, what a game! Ran out of breath in the end. #HeroILeague #GKFCvCB— Pulasta Dhar (@TheFalseNo9) January 15, 2018
Alajmi's curling corner came down nicely towards the target-man Odafa, but the Nigerian striker's powerful header was punched away safely by Churchill goalie Kithan.
Gokulam Kerala FC shifted gears in the second half. Alajmi continued supplying juicy deliveries for Odafa Kolie, but the striker failed to find the back of the net.
Daniel Addo pulled off a stunning header in the 59th minute to draw a parity on the scoreline. Santu Singh swivelled a looping delivery inside the 18-yard box, which was rightly punched by Addo to give the hosts some respite.
The hosts took the control of the game following the goal and they had to wait for only 10 minutes to take the lead, first in a month's time during the on-going I-League.
Alajmi took a direct free-kick which was punched away by Churchill goalkeeper Kithan but before the danger was averted completely, Emmanuel Chigozie blasted the back of the net to put the hosts in the driver's seat.
After conceding two goals in a quick succession, Churchill Brothers had to quickly assemble things and the go-to person Kalu Ogba took only four minutes to cancel the hosts' lead.
Monday took a low free-kick and Kalu slotted his second goal of the evening as he was completely left unmarked by the defenders closer to the farthest bar.
As the match rolled into the added minutes, Provat Lakra was brutally penalised for bringing Koffi Mechac down inside the penalty box and Gokulam Kerala FC goalie Bilal Khan had absolutely no answer to Koffi's grounded right-footer blistering shot.
Churchill Brothers FC Goa, with their first win of the season, have now 4 points from 7 matches whereas the Keralite side have same points having played 2 matches more.
The Goanese side will host Shillong Lajong on January 19, and Bino George's team will host the Highlanders in their next I-League fixture nine days later.
Result: Gokulam Kerala FC 2 (Daniel Addo 59, Emmanuel Chigozie 70) lost to Churchill Brothers 3 (Kalu Ogba 16, 74, Mechac Koffi 90+2)
Source: AIFF Media