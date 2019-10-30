Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I-League: Minerva Punjab renamed Punjab Football Club

By Pti
I-League: Minerva Punjab renamed Punjab Football Club

Mohali, Oct. 30: Former I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC has been renamed as Punjab Football Club, a statement from the club said on Wednesday.

All teams of Minerva Punjab FC will now be known as Punjab Football Club as per an agreement with Round Glass Sports Private Ltd. Round Glass Sports has expanded their youth and grassroots football talent program by including the players of Minerva Punjab FC's U-11 to U-18 teams.

The players are already training under UEFA/AFC/AIFF certified coaches at Round Glass Sports. International medical, nutritional, educational and lifestyle facilities are being provided to all the players to help them develop their skills.

The club's director Ranjit Bajaj said, "There is a sense of positivity and excitement for the upcoming season and we are confident of putting up a good show. "This is the best thing to have happened to football in north India, and Punjab in specific, and it will ensure an even stronger presence of football in the region."

More MINERVA PUNJAB News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 20:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue