I-League: NEROCA trounce Indian Arrows, close in on East Bengal

Goa, January 16: NEROCA FC trounced Indian Arrows 2-0 in their I-League encounter at the Tilak Maidan on Tuesday (January 16), continuing their unbeaten run to eight matches.
An own goal by Anwar Ali in the 18th minute and a late goal by Felix Odili Chidi (90+5) helped Neroca emerge victorious over the young Turks in front of a 5,000-odd crowd.
Going into the game, Abhijit Sarkar, who had scored in the reverse fixture between the two teams made way for Suresh Singh. Another change was Edmund Lalrindika in place of Aniket Jadhav.
As for the visiting Neroca FC, the goalkeepers were shuffled with Lalit Thapa being replaced by Loitongbam Singh. The captain's armband was worn by Subash Singh.
In the early exchanges of the game, it was end-to-end action with the Arrows attacking trio of Edmund, Anwar Ali and Rahul KP taking up the attacking responsibilities.
At the other end, the visitors resorted to the incisiveness of Felix Odili and Subash Singh, who were constantly trying to get in behind Arrows defence line.
When the game was evenly poised, Arrows suffered a setback as they conceded an own goal in the 18th minute.
It started when Neroca FC tried to use the long ball route to test the Arrows defence. Yumnam Gopi Singh floated in a ball into the Arrows box from near the touchline. There seemed to be no danger until a defensive mix-up between Anwar Ali and goalkeeper Prabhusukhan Gill turned out to costly.
Anwar's header back to the keeper caught Gill unaware. Agonisingly for the Arrows, the ball rolled into the net.
Arrows survived another fright as Neroca almost caught Gill off guard again.
Midfielder Aryn Williams launched a shot on goal from the half-way line after winning possession in midfield. The keeper managed to retrieve back in time to collect the ball on the goal-line.
The Manipuri side were mixing it up with long balls and attacks down the flank which was a big test for the youngsters.
Felix Odili and Subash Singh had half chances, while India Arrows were not able to make their way into the attacking third until Rahim Ali nearly equalised.
The forward almost got on the end of a beautiful cutback from the right.
The cross beat the Neroca defence and Ali was storming down the left channel to reach the ball but his shot at near post went wide. It was the home side's best chance.
With the introduction of Aniket Jadhav and Abhijit Sarkar at half-time, Arrows had sharpness up front. They were stretching the Neroca defence with Sarkar and Jadhav offering width to the team.
Arrows were passing the ball around and enjoying more possession. Meanwhile, Neroca looked to be playing the waiting game and hit on the counter. They were doing all the defensive work.
There was a late flurry of shots by the Indian Arrows players, but Neroca sealed victory with the last kick of the ball as Felix Odili struck five minutes into added time.
With the win, Neroca take their tally to 18 points from 9 matches, just one point shy of second-placed Kingfisher East Bengal. On the other hand, Indian Arrows stay rooted in the seventh spot with 10 points from 11 matches.
Result: Indian Arrows 0 lost to NEROCA FC 2 (Anwar Ali 18 og, Felix Odili Chidi 90+5)
