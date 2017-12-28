I-League preview: Mohun Bagan look to put it across Arrows

Kolkata, December 28: Mohun Bagan are set for an I-League debut at their home ground when they face Indian Arrows on Friday (December 29) as top-tier football returns to Kolkata Maidan after a while.
This is the first time an I-League match will be held at the Kolkata Maidan and the Mohun Bagan ground which had witnessed an average attendance of 20,000 in their Calcutta Football League matches this year is all set to make history.
"It will be a proud occasion when we host the first-ever I-League game at our ground. We believe there won't be any glitch whatsoever and we can stage the game successfully without any hassles whatsoever," the club's finance secretary Debashish Dutta said.
Talking about the match, the spotlight will be on Nongdamba Naorem, the 17-year-old lad from the All India Football Federation's developmental side.
Currently on loan to the Arrows from Minerva Punjab FC, the Manipuri midfielder has announced his arrival with a 'Messi-like' strike in their 3-0 win over Shillong Lajong in their last match.
Indian Arrows - Midfielder, Nongdamba Naorem dreams to be like Lionel Messi. Watch him in action against @Mohun_Bagan in Kolkata on Friday. LIVE and Exclusive on Star Sports 2/2 HD from 2:00PM onwards. #HeroILeague #MBvARW pic.twitter.com/Nj9jJKc5ud— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 28, 2017
"Of course, you feel proud if you hear your name alongside Messi. It's such an honour for me that this goal is compared with the kind that Messi scores," Naorem, who also played for India in the FIFA U17 World Cup in October, said.
Mohun Bagan will be bolstered by a strong home support and they will hope to return to winning ways after dropping points in their last two outings -- against Shillong Lajong and Neroca.
Mohun Bagan have slipped to fifth place with nine points, three clear of Arrows after five matches each.
A win, however, will take Mohun Bagan to top three, behind Minerva and arch-rivals East Bengal who climbed to the pole position after their win against Gokulam Kerala.