I-League: Shillong Lajong face uphill task vs Chennai City FC; NEROCA FC eye win vs Indian Arrows

Shillong, January 4: After suffering a shocking 0-3 defeat in their last I-League match against Indian Arrows, Shillong Lajong FC will be hoping to salvage some pride when they take on Chennai City FC here on Friday (January 5).
Shillong Lajong coach Bobby Nongbet made it clear that the team is looking for nothing less than a win against their opponents.
"We are heading into the match with the hope of winning another three points. We can understand that the task will not be easy but we have all worked very hard for this," said Nongbet in the pre-match press conference.
"We obviously have a game plan worked out but we will have to see what happens tomorrow," added the Lajong coach.
Meanwhile, Nongbet revealed that Kenstar Kharshong will be replacing central defender Juho Oh, who has been forced to sit out for the upcoming game due to injury.
After a revitalising 2-1 victory against football giants Mohun Bagan, a motivated Chennai City FC is heading into the match with renewed confidence.
After getting off to a shaky start during their initial matches, Chennai City FC look like they have finally gained the momentum they need to carry them forward in the I-League.
"Winning against Mohun Bagan was a big achievement for us but none of that will matter if we lose to Lajong in tomorrow's game," said Chennai City FC coach V Soundararajan.
Chennai City will also be without midfielder Pradeep Mohanraj, who was given the marching order against Mohun Bagan, but the Chennai City coach is fairly confident in his team s capabilities.
"Mohun Bagan is a very organised team and beating them has automatically raised our confidence," said Soundararajan.
Chennai City FC goalkeeper Uros Poljanec, who earned the Hero of the Match award against East Bengal in their first home match, chipped in, "We will do our best to achieve good results. It is a very important game for us. We simply must go forward and collect points.
Earlier in the day, NEROCA FC will take on Indian Arrows, aiming to keep their hot run intact at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal.
A team that hardly looks like a newly promoted side, their standing on the league table says it all. With eleven points from six games, the Manipur-based side are placed third and they have the great opportunity to leapfrog Minerva Punjab FC to trail leaders East Bengal (17 points) by three points, that too with a game in hand.
Coached by Gift Raikhan, the side also has managed to hold Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal to draws.
The recent signing of Serbian forward Nedo Turkovic to partner Felix Chidi has provided the unit with a much-needed tooth in attack and with the presence of experienced Indians in Gouramangi Singh and Singam Subash Singh, the men in orange look a force to reckon with.
Shillong Lajong vs Chennai City FC
I-League
Live on Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
At 5.30 pm
NEROCA FC vs Indian Arrows
I-League
Live on Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
At 2 pm