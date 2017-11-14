I’m ready to offer Chhetri a Myanmar passport, says coach Zaise

Margao, November 14: Myanmar coach Gerd Zaise praised Indian National Team skipper Sunil Chhetri highly during the pre-match press conference held at the Pandit JLN Stadium on Monday.
It can be anybody's game, stresses Constantine
Referring to Chhetri's goal making the difference between the two teams in the first leg, the German Coach described Chhetri as the "most dangerous player."
"The Indian captain is a cool customer and he's the most dangerous player. We must take care of the counter attacks and the defence line must be cautious when it involves him," Zaise stated.
The veteran coach even went to the extent saying: "I am ready to give him a Myanmar Passport," a comment which the Coach even made to Chhetri when the two met post the press conference.
"India are really good at defending and we have to absolutely be on our toes to penetrate them. I would like to congratulate them on their success but we have to take our chances to go back with a positive result," Zaise stated. "We have come to Goa to play good football and take some points."
"Our first target is not to lose. We were the better side in the first leg but eventually ended up on the losing side."
He further added: "We need to score. Sometimes, you will get only one chance in the entire match and you need to utilise that."
Captain Yan Aung Kyaw, nevertheless, dismissed talks of any "extra pressure on his side."
"After 15 years we stand with a realistic chance to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup. We come out every day to get a win. This match is no different and we need nothing less than a win. There's no other alternative."