Iain Hume and Kerala Blasters part ways ahead of ISL 5

Bengaluru, July 9: Iain Hume will not be returning to Kerala Blasters for this season of the Indian Super League (ISL) after the Canadian striker and the club decided to part ways.
Hume was more than just a player for the Kerala Blasters fans since he was signed up with the Kochi-based outfit in 2014. He immediately established a connect with the Kerala fans with his ability to score crucial goals and exuberant celebrations on the field.
No wonder then that the football crazy Malayalees considered him as one of their own and called the Canadian: "Humettan."
Even after he switched his allegiance to ATK in 2015 the Kerala Blasters fans did not loath Hume and waited for his return. In fact, Hume scored 18 goals from 30 matches for ATK and even helped the Kolkata outfit beat Blasters in the 2016 final via shootout.
His much-awaited return happened last season when the Blasters' management signed him again but the old impact was not there as injuries played the villain.
In that context it was not entirely surprising to see Hume and Blasters parting ways which was made public through the player's Instagram account.
"Sorry for the silence, As I'm sure everyone has already heard, I unfortunately won't be returning to @keralablasters for ISL 5. Although it was always my (and I thought the clubs as well) aim to return and put a few things right when I'm back from my injury, that has somehow changed & the club have decided they wanted to go down a different route. Unfortunately that's football, and it can be extremely cruel at times. But as always, I wish everyone involved with the club, all the very best in the future," Hume wrote.
"The fans are by far the most passionate I've ever played for and deserve every success! I just wish I was a part of it moving forward. But like I said, this is football and we continue to move forward, regardless the circumstances. I just want to thank you all for your incredible support since I first joined in ISL 1 until now. You guys are truly special, and I will be forever grateful!
"Contrary to some beliefs, I haven't agreed to join another team. My main aim right now is to look after myself and stick to the plan to make sure that when I do join a club, I'm 100% fit and ready to hit the ground running!
"Thanks to all of the KBFC Medical Staff, Saurabh, Dr Manoj, Meldrick and of course the Fitness Coach Dave Richardson for their incredible support and work they've put in, to get me to where I am, well ahead of schedule! Top guys and friends for life! Always supporting and watching out, Forever Yellow! Humey," he ended his lengthy note.
