Iceland 0-1 England: Sterling holds nerve before Bjarnason botch-job

Reykjavík (Iceland), September 5: Raheem Sterling was England's hero as a turgid Nations League encounter with Iceland exploded into penalty drama in the final minutes, with Gareth Southgate's men emerging as 1-0 victors.
Harry Kane had an early goal incorrectly ruled out but it soon became a tale of frustration for England against the side who famously humiliated them against the odds at Euro 2016.
Kyle Walker's red card teed up the prospect of another ignominious outcome, but Sterling won a spot kick in the final minute when Sverrir Ingason – who, like Walker received a second booking – handled his shot following a right-wing corner.
The Manchester City forward rolled his effort home before a further stoppage-time sting in the tail.
Joe Gomez clumsily fouled substitute Holmbert Fridjonsson in the box, although Birkir Bjarnason opted for a contrasting approach to Sterling's and blazed woefully high and wide.
The winning moment.
Nicely done, @sterling7! pic.twitter.com/GNKrLYugSj— England (@England) September 5, 2020
Kane was flagged offside when he slid in Sterling's sixth-minute cross at the far post. Without VAR in operation, there was no recourse to replays that suggested the goal should have stood.
Walker had a rasping shot deflected into the side netting and, from the resulting corner, Sterling was caught flat-footed and a presentable opportunity went begging – an error that paled next to Declan Rice's horrible air shot from Jadon Sancho's cross.
Set pieces increasingly looked to be England's most potent weapon as their hosts clogged up central areas to rob Southgate's men of any rhythm.
In the 64th minute, Iceland striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson almost glanced Kieran Trippier's left-wing delivery into his own net.
Frustration was evident when Walker crudely flung himself into a challenge on Arnor Ingvi Traustason to be shown his second yellow card.
Mason Greenwood replaced Kane to win his first cap, meaning England's regular penalty taker was absent when the decisive moment arrived.
Despite his patchy record from the spot at club level, Sterling held his nerve impressively – no guarantee, as Bjarnason handily demonstrated a few moments later.