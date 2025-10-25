Football Igor Tudor Confident In Juventus' Ability To Overcome Challenges Amidst Recent Struggles Igor Tudor, head coach of Juventus, remains optimistic about turning the team's fortunes around despite a seven-match winless streak. Facing Lazio next, he focuses on motivating players and finding solutions to improve performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Juventus head coach Igor Tudor remains unfazed by the possibility of losing his position, expressing confidence in his team's ability to bounce back against Lazio in Serie A. Juventus last tasted victory in September with a 4-3 win over Inter. Since then, they have gone seven games without a win across all competitions, including two recent losses.

The team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Como in Serie A, followed by a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Despite these setbacks, Tudor is optimistic about overcoming challenges. "Honestly, I don't have this fear [of being sacked], not at all. I enjoy it, even in difficulties," he stated. Juventus currently sits seventh in the league but is only five points behind leaders AC Milan.

Tudor emphasised his focus on motivating players and finding solutions rather than worrying about job security. "As for the future, I am not concerned, aside from the next game," he said. The coach remains positive after the match against Madrid and believes that the team has the desire to win upcoming games.

Lazio is positioned 12th in the league but remains unbeaten in their last three matches since losing to Roma in the Derby della Capitale. Maurizio Sarri aims to avoid leading Lazio through three consecutive draws for the first time since March 2015. "I expect a difficult game," Sarri remarked, acknowledging Juventus' recent performance against Real Madrid.

Key Players to Watch

For Lazio, Mattia Zaccagni has been crucial; they have won every Serie A match he scored in since 2024-25. They are unbeaten in their last 21 league games when Zaccagni finds the net (W18 D3). Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic has scored seven goals against Lazio since arriving in Italy, with only one goal at the Olimpico.

Match Prediction and Statistics

Juventus has drawn more games than any other team in Europe's top five leagues over the past two seasons: 19 out of 45 matches (42%). Meanwhile, Lazio has drawn ten home games during this period, equalling Brighton, Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano. The teams drew 1-1 on May 10 and could draw two consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since April 2006.

Lazio has been unbeaten in five of their last six home league games against Juventus (W3 D2), including their last three (W2 D1). However, they have only won two of their last 15 home league games (D9 L4). Despite recent struggles, Juventus is expected to challenge Lazio at home but hasn't scored in their last two league matches.

The probability of winning according to OPTA stands at: Lazio - 31.5%, Draw - 28%, and Juventus - 40.5%.