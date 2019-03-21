Iker Casillas is La Liga's first icon!

Great responsibility
Casillas added that he feels "a great responsibility" as his name "will be linked to a great brand and represent all the people behind La Liga."
Also in attendance at the presentation gala held at the iconic Callao cinemas in the Spanish capital were Sanz, who is Director of the La Liga Ambassadors program and La Liga's MENA office, Morientes, a former team-mate at Real and now a La Liga Ambassador andworld champion figure skater Javier Fernandez.
Extends Porto contract
Meanwhile, Casillas extended his FC Porto contract that will keep him with the Portuguese club till at least 2020.
The 37-year-old, has made 149 appearances for Porto since his move from Real in 2015 and also won the Primeira Liga title last season.
Special day
The Spaniard has made no secret of his desire to retire at 40 and at the age of 37, it brings him closer to achieving that goal.
"For me, it's a special day because I feel at home and it's obvious that goalkeepers can extend their career despite their age and my commitment remains at 100 per cent," he said after inking the deal.
Incredible career
Casillas spent 25 years at Real before his move to the Portuguese giants.During his tenure at the club, Casillas won everything there is to win in the game.
Afterhis incredible career at the Santiago Bernabeu, Casillas is enjoying his time out at Porto, where he is currently getting ready to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.