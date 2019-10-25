Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I-League 2019-20 season to start from November 30

By Pti
Defending I-League champions Chennai City

New Delhi, October 25: The new season of the I-League, which has officially been pushed below cash-rich Indian Super League (ISL), will begin from November 30 but the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is yet to confirm the broadcaster for the upcoming edition.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the League Committee in New Delhi on Friday (October 25).

Some of the prominent teams playing I-League are defending champions Chennai City, Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan, East Bengal along with Real Kashmir FC.

The meeting was attended by AIFF senior vice-president Subrata Dutta, who is also the chairman of the League Committee, general secretary Kushal Das, CEO Sunando Dhar besides League committee members Souter Vaz, Anil Kumar and Chirag Tanna. AIFF technical director Isac Doru was also present.

"I-League 2019-20 will commence on November 30, 2019 and the official broadcaster will be confirmed within a week," the AIFF media release stated.

A maximum of three foreign players can be replaced by a club during the entire season and a maximum of eight officials will be allowed to sit on the bench during a match.

After the meeting between AIFF secretariat and I-League clubs, the U-22 player quota rule will be decided.

The committee reviewed submissions made by the state associations and after several deliberations, the committee has approved 10 clubs, that will undergo the Second Division League club licensing process.

They are Bhawanipore FC, Mohammedan SC, Lonestar Kashmir FC, ARA FC, NGR Football Club Jammu, Kickstart FC, Karnataka, FC Bengaluru United, FC Kerala, Garhwal FC, AU Rajasthan FC.

Reserve teams of ATK, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC, Punjab FC alongside a developmental team of AIFF will also participate in the Second Division League 2019-20.

More I LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: i league football aiff real kashmir
Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 21:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue