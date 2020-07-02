Gundogan attributes Klopp and Guardiola success to personality

Manchester, July 2: Ilkay Gundogan believes the success of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp is down to their personalities.
The Germany midfielder was Guardiola's first signing in June 2016 when he joined City from Borussia Dortmund.
It was at Dortmund that Gundogan made his name and became a key player under Klopp, helping the club to a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in the 2011-12 season.
With experience of playing under both managers the 29-year-old reckons they are both men with a great deal of character.
When asked what made the pair so special, Gundogan said: "That is a question that everybody asks me to be honest! Both are amazing managers, there is no doubt about that.
"If you are a great manager you have to have a great personality. This is something they definitely have in common.
"When it comes to the game they both focus on different things. Pep is maybe more about positions, dominating the ball while Jurgen is maybe more like winning the ball and trying to score goals as quick as possible with high intensity.
"I just think they are great human beings and the football world should be grateful that we have these two personalities."
City's defeat to Chelsea last week saw Liverpool secure the Premier League title with seven games remaining, taking the trophy off Guardiola's side.
The two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday with City's players poised to give Liverpool a guard of honour before kick-off.
Gundogan acknowledged Klopp has played a pivotal role in Liverpool ending their 30-year wait for the league, and is thankful he has benefited from his compatriot's coaching skills as well as Guardiola's.
"I feel privileged to have worked with Jurgen but also to be with Pep now," added Gundogan.
"It was such an amazing time with Klopp at Dortmund and such a successful time as well, I learnt so much from him.
"It is still also such a great time here at Manchester City with Pep. I appreciate every training session, every moment that I can enjoy the game.
"I am grateful and thankful for both, because they taught me so much. I don’t think there is any player who has had the opportunity to work with both so I feel lucky."