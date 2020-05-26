Incredible stats behind Erling Haaland’s ridiculous 2019-20 campaign

Bengaluru, May 26: The transient rise of Norway teenage sensation Erling Haaland has been nothing short of the fairytale so far.
Son of former Premier League player Alf-Inge Haaland, the young forward started making headlines while in Austria when he was scoring goals for fun in the league for Red Bull Salzburg.
He also provided the same in the Champions League as well which made German giant Borussia Dortmund sign him from the grasp of the likes of Juventus and Manchester United.
Within months of bursting into the fray, the 19-year-old Norwegian wonder kid has unsurprisingly also become the worst nightmare for the defenders in Bundesliga as well - finding back of the net regularly. His goal-scoring streak although was somehow paused due to the pandemic outbreak. But upon the resumption of the league two weeks back he has picked up right where he left off.
The teenage prodigy has all the qualities to become the best in the world one day and today we have compiled some of his stats of this season to show how extraordinary he has been so far.
# The 19-year-old has scored 41 goals so far for Salzburg and Dortmund in only 35 games, averaging a goal every 58.04 minutes.
# He has scored 10 goals in Champions league, one shy of top scorer Lewandowski.
# Haaland has scored more goals in Champions league than 11 teams to qualify for the competition this season.
# The Dortmund forward is the first teenager to score 10 Champions League goals in a single campaign. He is also the quickest player to reach the double figures in the tournament's history.
# Only two players - Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have previously scored 10 goals in their debut campaign in the Champions League.
# Since signing for Dortmund in January, no player has scored more goals than him in Bundesliga.
# Only 10 players have scored more Bundesliga goals than Haaland this season despite him raking up just 9 appearances so far.
# He has 15 goal involvements for Dortmund, helping in a goal in every 61.06 minutes.
# The Norway number nine has scored more than a goal per game in every competition except in DFB Pokal. Although even in that he scored once in a 44-minute appearance from the bench.