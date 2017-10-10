India 1 Colombia 2: Three things we learnt from the match

Bengaluru, October 10: India were defeated 1-2 by Colombia in their second Group A game of the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday (October 9). Despite the loss, the young Blues did enough to impress the whole nation with their fearless display.
Juan Penaloza's (49' 83') brace sandwiched what was India's first ever goal in a FIFA tournament by Jeakson Singh Thounaojam (82'). It was pretty much an even game with both sides creating plenty of chances and the game could have finished either way.
Here are three things we learnt from the game.
Dheeraj Moirangthem to go a long way
The boy from Manipur was utterly impressive under the bar against the United States of America despite the fact that India lost the game 0-3. He came up with yet another stunning performance against Colombia denying the opponents on numerous occasions.
Dheeraj saved India on more than one occasion when the ball looked certainly destined for the back of the net. Apart from his shot-stopping, he also impressed with his excellent distribution of the ball. The talented keeper can become a future star of the game if he continue at this level.
Colombia had their luck
India found it really hard to break the Unites States’ defence but the Colombia backline did not seem as hard to break down as of America’s. India hit the post on one occasion and troubled Colombia keeper Mier was forced to save on a few occasions.
Colombia had their luck against Luis Norton’s boys but India should not be upset over the loss as they certainly made the fans proud.
Thounaojam creates history
Jeakson Singh Thounaojam marked his name in the history books of Indian football, becoming India's first World Cup goal scorer when he headed the equaliser against Colombia in their second FIFA Under1-7 World Cup match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on Tuesday.
Even though India went on to lose the game 1-2, their performance against the higher-ranked opponent was praiseworthy. Future looks bright for India in football. We definitely have the talent. All that is needed is proper infrastructures at the grass-root level and quality coaching facilities.