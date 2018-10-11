Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India can do well against China, says Bengaluru FC's Paartalu

By
Erik Paartalu
Erik Paartalu is no stranger to domestic football in China. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, October 11: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC's midfielder Erik Paartalu is no stranger to domestic football in China, having plied his trade for Chinese Super League (CSL) club Tianjin TEDA in 2013.

The Australian is now among the more influential players in Indian football and has seen the sport make quite some progress.

India has a poor track record against the dragons, having failed to win in any of the 17 previous meetings.

As India lock horns with China on Saturday (October 13) in Suzhou City, Paartalu feels it is the right kind of preparation the team needs, especially with the AFC Asian Cup in the UAE looming large.

"India can have a good game against China. They (China) are in a bit of transition with players retiring and new ones coming in. I feel India needs to play against them before the Asian Cup because they are going to be up against this type of opposition in UAE next year," said Paartalu.

Also read: No personal goals | Big role for defenders

Though it is the first time the team in blue are playing China away, Paartalu feels there is no reason to worry as Indian football is on the right track and the results will be seen, sooner rather than later.

"The ISL has been taking a somewhat slower approach (compared to CSL) but realistic approach for success. Indian football will be better off if it keeps going like this.

"I feel Indian football has come a long way. Certainly, that's the case in the last five years. Everyone's talking about their fast rise through the ranking table. I see them like China has been in the last 20 years," said the 32-year-old.

The expectations have risen, according to Paartalu, largely due to sustained efforts in the last five years that has seen a steady rise in the stature of Indian football.

"The CSL has been around a lot longer than ISL. I think the CSL, the sort of money on offer there is crazy. You always wonder if they will be able to sustain that. The ISL started with a lot of money too but now they are a bit smarter. They have realised that paying crazy money on players who are at the end of their career is not going to benefit Indian football in the long term.

"If you see CSL's approach, it hasn't really helped the local players in the national team set-up. But there are a lot of academies set up and probably a golden generation will come up in the future," concluded the Sydney-born player.

(Source: ISL Media)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
No Result
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue