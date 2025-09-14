Football India Football Team: Sunil Chhetri returns as Khalid Jamil names 30 Probables for Singapore Matches - Check Full List of Players By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 16:07 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India head coach Khalid Jamil has named a 30-player probables squad for the senior men's national team ahead of the October FIFA International break.

The preparatory camp is scheduled to begin in Bengaluru on September 20, with players reporting on September 19.

Players from Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa, who have been included in the probables, will join the camp later after completing their AFC Champions League Two fixtures. Five additional players have been named on standby- two from the U23 team and three from the senior squad, with their names to be announced separately.

Sunil Chhetri returns to the Blue Tigers side after missing out in the CAFA Nations Cup, where the Indian team finished 3rd after beating Oman in penalties. Apart from that, veteran defender Sandesh Jhingan is not going to be part of the side after his injury during the Nations Cup. Muhammad Suhail, who had a terrific outing with the India U23 team, has also got his first senior team call-up.

The camp is part of India's build-up to the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round (Group C), where the team will face Singapore twice. The first match will be played on October 9 at the National Stadium, Singapore, and the second on October 14 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao. The final squad for these matches will be selected from the current probables list.

India Probable 30 Squad for Asian Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammed Aimen, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh (jr), Mohammed Sanan K, Muhammed Suhail, Parthib Gogoi, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.