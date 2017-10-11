India qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup

Bengaluru, October 11: India beat Macau 4-1 in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here today (October 11) and made the cut for the 2019 edition to be held in the UAE.
The winners led 1-1 at the halfway mark in a match held amidst intermittent showers.
Stephen Constantine's side maintained their 100 percent record in Group A as with four wins from as many matches, India sit pretty at the top of the table with maximum 12 points on offer, rendering the remaining two qualifers inconsequential.
FT: India 🇮🇳 4 - 1 Macau 🇲🇴 in the #ACQ2019 Group A! pic.twitter.com/8HjBTzt6tN— AFC Asian Cup (@afcasiancup) October 11, 2017
Rowllin Borges opened India's scoring in the 28th minute before Nicholas Mario drew level for the visitors eight minutes later.
After the change of ends, the hosts took the lead again through their talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri in the 60th minute. It was his 55th international goal.
India made it 3-1 in the 70th minute when a Halicharan shot deflected off Makau defender Lam Ka-Seng and rolled over the head of visiting goalkeeper Man Fai.
Jeje Lalpekhlua added more gloss to the scoreline in the second minute of the added time as India completed Mission Macau and made the cut for the premier Asian competition.
India had last qualified to the AFC Asian Cup in Doha in 2011 while they missed out on the previous edition held in Sydney in 2015.
It will India's fourth appearance at AFC's quadrennial extravaganza (1964, 1984 and 2011) and the second in last three editions.
India are the fourth team through to the AFC's premier competition as they they join Group D's Palestine and Oman as the confirmed teams through alongside hosts UAE.
The qualification to the Asian Cup heralds good times for Indian football with the country currently hosting the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.