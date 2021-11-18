India's master's students learning it the Cadiz way!

Bengaluru, November 18: As part of the joint football management programme launched by La Liga outfit Cadiz and the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) a little over a year ago, 12 Indian students are already at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium, learning different aspects of the beautiful game.
With the creation of the course, the club wants to contribute to the development of grass-roots level football in India as well as to strengthen ties with the Asian country.
The 12 Indian students where been welcomed at the Nuevo Mirandilla by the club's president, Manuel Vizcaino, and its vice-president, Rafael Contreras.
AIFF and Cadiz CF start football masters course in India
During this first visit, they were able to enjoy a tour of the stadium, in addition to getting to know the facilities where they will take lessons over the next few weeks.
Since the beginning of the football master's programme, the students have been learning about different areas such as marketing, communication, leadership and project management skills, strategy, sponsorship, law, data management, ticketing, etc.
👏🏻 Hard work continues at the stadium for our students from India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4zFfSOnbgV— Cádiz CF 🇮🇳 (@Cadiz_CFIN) November 17, 2021
Now they will put everything they have learned into practice and experience the day-to-day life of a Spanish top flight club.
In fact, by watching the La Liga tie between champions Atletico Madrid and Cadiz at the Ramon de Carranza on November 28, the Indian students will learn about the organisation and operation of a sporting event in the top tier of Spanish League.
Finally, in addition to the different excursions and tourist activities that they will be taking part in over the next few weeks, they will also receive Spanish classes.
💛 After the fun and frolic days of exploration, our friends from India are getting started with their lessons at our very own Nuevo Mirandilla stadium— Cádiz CF 🇮🇳 (@Cadiz_CFIN) November 16, 2021
👏🏻 Always a pleasure to interact with the bright minds from the field and share insights of the beautiful sport for the future pic.twitter.com/I1brfw0USd
It maay be recalled that Cadiz had been scouting talent in India for the scholarship opportunity. At the time of the launch of the programme, AIFF President Praful Patel had said that such an inititiave was the need of the hour.
"Football is without any doubt the number one global sport and is growing very quickly in India. We felt that such a programme was much needed to help students understand the nuances and global practices involved in managing football not only in India, but across the world. With the curriculum combining theoretical and practical knowledge, there."