India to bid for FIFA U-20 World Cup

New Delhi, September 26: India have placed an official bid to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup football in 2019.
All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel confirmed this on Tuesday (September 26).
Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been formally invited to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Patel also announced plans for a National Centre of Excellence to be set up in India.
Patel, who is also the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) chairman for the Under-17 World Cup in India, revealed work towards making this a reality is set to start by 2018.
"We're setting up a National Centre of Excellence which will have world class facilities. The work is set to commence in 2018 and we'll surely have a world class National Centre of Excellence" said Patel during a press conference organised by AIFF ahead of the U-17 World Cup.
Stressing the importance of preparations before the World Cup, Patel said there have been no comprises with preparation process.
"We have put the best foot forward and we have done continual scouting before the World Cup" Patel said. FIFA Executive committee will meet in Kolkata from October 26-28.
FIFA tournament director Javier Ceppi and India U-17 head coach Luis Norton de Matos too attended the press do.