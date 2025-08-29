Why Rajeev Shukla Took Over As BCCI President After Roger Binny Stepped Down?

Football India vs Tajikistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: IND 1-0 TJK | Anwar Ali Gives Blue Tigers Early Lead Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 21:10 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Live Score & Updates: The Indian men's football team is set to embark on a new journey on Friday as they take on Tajikistan in their opening Group B fixture of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor.

This encounter will be the first official assignment for recently appointed head coach Khalid Jamil, who assumed charge earlier this month. Jamil had just over a week to work with the squad after beginning his first training camp on August 15, but the players are eager to adapt to his methods and deliver a strong start in this regional competition.

India vs Tajikistan Live Updates: IND 1-0 TJK (8th Min) India once again enjoying possession on the ball. Tajikistan didn't really expect to find themselves behind and now find a tricky task to break through the Indian defense as the back-four of the away side have been disciplined so far. India vs Tajikistan Live Score: IND 1-0 TJK (4th Min) GOAAL!!! India have taken an early lead!! What a way to start the Khalid Jamil era?! Anwar Ali getting involved in the thick of the action! His header finds the back of the net as the defenders on the goal-line fail to clear it away! India vs Tajikistan Live Score: IND 0-0 TJK (3rd Min) The new look Indian side is showing promise early on in the game. They've already won themselves a corner and are keeping the Tajik players busy. India vs Tajikistan Live: IND 0-0 TJK (1st Min) The Tajikistan fans are very vocal right from the opening minute. India enjoying early posession as of now. They will look to get a rare early goal to put pressure on their opposition. India vs Tajikistan Live U[dates: We are in for a cracker! Moments away from kick-off! Time to see what Khalid Jamil-led India can come up with! India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup Live: Done With The National Anthems... We are done with the national anthems, as we get ready to see India roll in Tajikistan. The home side has always been a tough nut to crack. India vs Tajikistan Live Updates: About To Start... We are just few minutes away from kick-off. The players will soon make their way out to the ground. India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup Live Score: Head-To-Head India's record against Tajikistan has been largely unfavourable, with the Central Asian team winning three of their five encounters. The Blue Tigers' lone triumph came back in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup final, where they shocked Tajikistan 4-1 to clinch the championship. India vs Tajikistan, Live Football Score: Tajikistan XI TJK Playing XI: Hasanov, Hazarov, Dzhuraboev, Safarov, Jalilov, Shukurov, Boboev, Mabatshoev, Panshanbe, Samiev. India vs Tajikistan, Live Football Score: India XI IND Playing XI: Gurpreet, Bheke, Anwar, Sandesh, Chhangte, Suresh, Vikram, Irfan, Uvais, Jeakson, Ashique. IND vs TJK, CAFA Nations Cup Live: Preview India kick off their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign against hosts Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium.The match marks the first test for new head coach Khalid Jamil, who took charge earlier this month and had just over a week of preparation with the squad since August 15. Drawn in a tough group with Iran and Afghanistan, the Blue Tigers aim to deliver a solid performance against the home side as they begin this new era. India vs Tajikistan Football: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match between India and Tajikistan!

Drawn in a tough group alongside Iran and Afghanistan, India will hope to put up a spirited performance against the home side before tackling their other formidable opponents.

For the Blue Tigers, the CAFA Nations Cup is more than just a new tournament-it is a vital opportunity to reset after recent disappointments. India are currently struggling in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign, sitting at the bottom of their group following two defeats. With a crucial double-header against Singapore awaiting in October, Jamil's men will look to use this platform to restore confidence, sharpen their defensive organisation, and rediscover their winning touch.

The challenge will be steep, however. Tajikistan enter the contest in strong form, unbeaten in their last three games and joint leaders in their Asian Cup qualifying pool alongside the Philippines. Playing at home, they will be brimming with confidence and determined to continue their positive run.

Despite the odds, there is a sense of renewed optimism in the Indian camp. Jamil has introduced several younger players into the setup, giving the squad fresh energy and competition for places. For these youngsters, the tournament doubles up as a proving ground to cement their positions in the national side ahead of more demanding fixtures later this year.

Friday's clash promises to be a stern test for India, but also a chance to measure themselves against a rising Central Asian side. With the hosts in form and the visitors desperate to turn their fortunes around, the stage is set for an engaging contest that could set the tone for India's campaign under their new coach.

India Squad for CAFA Nations Cup

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwari Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais.

Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh (Jr.), Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh Head Coach: Khalid Jamil.