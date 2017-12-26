Indian Arrows stun 10-man Shillong Lajong 3-0 in I-League

New Delhi, December 26: Indian Arrows notched their second win of the I-League campaign as the young colts defeated 10-man Shillong Lajong 3-0 at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday (December 26).
Jitendra Singh's 19th minute goal, Nongdamba Naorem's 86th minute strike and a Rahul KP goal in dying minutes (90+1') proved to be the difference between the two sides in a match largely dominated by the Indian Arrows. Lajong were reduced to 10 men in the 60th minute after Lalrohlua was sent off.
We couldn't have given a more accurate prediction!— myKhel.com (@mykhelcom) December 26, 2017
3-0 it ends between Indian Arrows and @lajongfc in the @ILeagueOfficial. Second win for the Arrows in the #HeroILeague. #ILeague #IndianFootball
Little did the festive season affect the Arrows, who brushed aside their 0-2 defeat against Gokulam Kerala FC. Jeakson Singh, Amarjit Singh and Suresh Singh's trio in the midfield proved too hot to handle for the Lajong defence line and the trio regularly slipped passes into the final third.
In the 7th minute, Jeakson's through-ball left the Lajong defenders in disarray and was latched onto by Abhijit Sarkar. Abhijit crossed from the flanks, but his cross missed the target. The Indian Arrows continued to dominate possession and they finally broke the deadlock in the 19th minute.
Defender Jitendra Singh burst onto the scene from a throw-in and netted the ball home to give the Indian colts the lead. With the lead, the Arrows looked comfortable with the ball and seldom lost control of possession. Dheeraj Singh made his first save of the match way in added time of the first half when he kept out a header.
In the second half, Shillong Lajong spent no time in formalities and searched for the equaliser from the start. A Daniel Odafin shot in the 46th minute flew over the Arrows bar as Bobby Nongbet's team made their intent clear.
However, Lajong did little to pierce the Indian defence, which held strong and thwarted the attacks with ease. Counter-attacking, in the 57th minute, Ninthoi's shot from distance came close to doubling the Indian Arrows' lead.
In the 60th minute, Lajong were reduced to 10 men after Lalrohlua was given the marching orders by the referee for a rash tackle on Ninthoi. Playing with a man down, the task became more difficult for Lajong.
86' GOAL!— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 26, 2017
What a goal! One for the cameras, that one! Nongdamba Naorem had the whole @lajongfc defence line waiting for him as he cut in from the right but he dribbled past everyone and gaveit the perfect finish to get his goal.#HeroILeague #ARWvLAJ
Nongdamba Naorem came on for Abhijit Sarkar in the 76th minute as Indian Arrows made a defensive change to keep Lajong at bay. However a minute later, Lajong almost pulled an equalizer when Khongsit's lob threatened to go inside the Arrow's net, but failed by few inches.
In the 86th minute, substitute Nongdamba Naorem put the tie to bed as he waltzed past the Lajong defence with ease and slotted the ball home to double Indian Arrows' lead over the visiting team. In injury time, Rahul KP's shot from distance went straight into the goal to make it 3-0.
90 +1' GOAL!— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 26, 2017
No end to @lajongfc's miseries and no end to Arrows joy as now Rahul gets his name on the scoresheet with a fantastic strike.
ARW 3 - 0 LAJ#HeroILeague #ARWvLAJ
Source: AIFF Media