Indian colts ramp-up preparations for AFC U-16 Championship Finals

New Delhi, September 17: Looking to create history by becoming the first Indian team to qualify for a FIFA World Cup, the Indian U-16 national team arrived in Malaysia twelve days prior to the start of the AFC U-16 Championship Finals, to acclimatise to the conditions of the host nation.
India has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup barring the previous edition of the FIFA Under-17 in 2017. India qualified for the 2017 finals on the virtue of being the host nation. The Indian U-16 side now looks to script a historic footnote in Indian football by securing the semi-final spot in the AFC U-16 Championship Finals that will automatically qualify them for the next edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
The journey has been a tough but impressive one for our U16 boys for the last year during their preparation for the @afcasiancup U16 Championship.#IndianFootball #StarsOfTomorrow #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/Yal9xNnwpz— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 17, 2018
Ahead of the tournament, under-16 coach Bibiano Fernandes said, "The purpose of camping in Kuala Lumpur before the AFC U-16 Championship Finals was to give the boys a taste of the climate here. The boys had already been to Malaysia before for International Friendlies but we wanted to acclimatise to the conditions. We even booked the same hotel that we will be staying in for the AFC U-16 Championship Finals.
"I need to thank the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the AIFF General Secretary and the AIFF Director of National Teams to make this possible. It is of utmost importance that the team acclimatises before the start of the Championship - be it the feel of the grass, the feel of the weather of the feel of the hotel."
However, another reason behind the team's early arrival is also of key importance. "We do not want the boys to get flustered and overwhelmed with emotion once the Championship starts", Bibiano stated.
"We have been preparing for this Championship for a long time and now although it is at hand, we don't want the players to be nervous. We want them to be strong and focused on the task at hand."
Join defender Anwar Ali in wishing the Indian team all the very best for the upcoming AFC U-16 Championships, which kicks off this week!#IndianFootball #StarsOfTomorrow #BackTheBlue #AsianDream pic.twitter.com/loFAFFcy8l— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 17, 2018
The Indian U-16s in their preparation for the AFC U-16 Championship Finals had gone on exposure tours to China, Serbia, Turkey, and even Malaysia among other nations, and had played against the likes of Japan, Jordan, and Serbia. Talking about their preparations, coach Fernandes said, "We all know the gravity of the Championship and what it means if we qualify (for the semi-finals). We are ready and prepared and all that matters now is to perform on the field of play and united we can overcome all challenges." The Indian U-16s have had practice sessions daily after they reached Kuala Lumpur.
Source: AIFF Release