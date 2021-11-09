Indian Senior Women’s National Team to play a tournament against Brazil, Chile, Venezuela in Manaus

New Delhi, Nov 9: The Indian Senior Women's National Football Team is set to participate in an international tournament in Manaus (Brazil) where they will be playing against football giants Brazil and also get a chance to play higher-ranked Chile and Venezuela.
The Indian eves will be playing one game each against these sides in the tour arranged by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). This will be the first instance when any Indian Senior National Team will be facing either Brazil, Chile or Venezuela.
The Indian women will begin their campaign against Brazil on November 25 followed by matches against Chile on November 28, and Venezuela on December 1.
Former FIFA Women's World Cup runners-up Brazil are ranked 7 in FIFA Women's Football Rankings, while Chile are on 37 and Venezuela on 56. India are currently ranked 57.
The exposure tour is part of the Indian Women's Team's preparation for the forthcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. The Indian women had last month travelled to Dubai, Bahrain, and Sweden to play a series of friendly matches, while earlier in 2021, they had travelled to Turkey and Uzbekistan for international exposure tours.
"As the governing body, we want to provide the best platform for the preparation for our women's senior team as they prepare for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. Brazil and Chile are regular World Cup teams, and I am confident playing against such opposition will help our women's team to grow in stature," Mr Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF claimed.
"We are also in the final stages to finalise the schedule for the four-nation tournament in Kerala in December for the women's team to gain valuable international exposure," the General Secretary added.
India's matches in Manaus:
November 25: Brazil vs India.
November 28: India vs Chile.
December 1: India vs Venezuela.