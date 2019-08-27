Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

INEOS owned by Ratcliffe buys Ligue 1 club Nice

By Opta
Patrick Vieiras Nice have started the season in fine form
Patrick Vieira's Nice have started the season in fine form

Nice, August 27: Ligue 1 side Nice has been purchased by INEOS, a petrochemicals company owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

INEOS already owns Swiss Challenge League side Lausanne, which it acquired in November 2017, while in March it bought the UCI World Tour cycling outfit formerly known as Team Sky.

The company was named as Nice's main sponsor for the 2019-20 season and has now bought the club, with Ratcliffe pledging to make "measured investment".

In a statement on Nice's official website, INEOS president Ratcliffe said: "With some sensible, measured investment, we want to establish Nice as a team that competes in European club competition on a regular basis. And importantly, sustain it.

"Nice has a great history and tradition, with a passionate fan base whom will play an important role in our journey.

"We made some mistakes at Lausanne, but we are fast learners. These have been rectified and we are already seeing the benefits.

"Clubs need to be successful off the pitch, as well as on it, and Nice will be no different, as we look to take the club from strength to strength in all aspects over the coming years."

Nice, coached by Patrick Vieira, have started the season in fine form, winning their first two Ligue 1 games.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 4 - 0 LEC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: football nice ligue 1
Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 1:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue