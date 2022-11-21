Infantino is a terrible face for football: Gary Neville

Former Manchester United player and pundit Gary Neville has made a scathing attack towards FIFA President Gianni Infantino, stating the footballing supremo as a 'terrible face' for the game and has urged the governing body of football to 'clean up its act.'
Gianni Infantino made some appalling remarks on Saturday in an hour long press conference where he tried to defend the host nation Qatar amid all the criticism they are receiving for various reasons. His speech included phrases like "today I feel gay" and "I feel a migrant worker" before he took a dig at Europe for their constant criticism of Qatar and its human rights shortcomings.
And Gary Neville is bemused by that and thinks the FIFA President should have used his words correctly. He criticised the aforementioned phrases and says Infantino shouldn't have used those words.
"But
he's
a
terrible
face
for
football,
that
guy
(Infantino).
Some
of
the
things
he
said
yesterday
were
inappropriate
and
shouldn't
be
said
by
him.
He
should
be
statesmanlike,
he
should
be
bringing
people
together,
he's
the
global
representative of football, not answering to one or two nations which he seemed to be doing yesterday. He's got to rise above it," Neville said to Bein Sports.
The
former
defender
also
said
that
Infantino's
usage
of
words
was
not
along
the
line
and
believes
FIFA
is
a
poor
representation
of
football
and
needs
to
change
its
policy
to
be
more
inclusive
to
the
global
paradigm.
Neville also criticised the recurrent election of Infantino as the FIFA President for the next four years and said Infantino as "the worst face to represent the Middle East, Arabs, Muslims and the Qatar World Cup."
The Swiss will be at the FIFA helm beyond the 2026 World Cup as he won the election uncontested four days ago. He was elected as FIFA President in 2016 and has been already re-elected back to power in 2019. The upcoming years will be his 3rd term as the FIFA supremo.
Qatar has been under fire for their ill-treatment of migrant workers and their hostile approach to the LGBTQ+ community.