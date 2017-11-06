Infantino praises India for successfully hosting the U-17 World Cup

Bengaluru, November 6: FIFA President Gianni Infantino lavished huge praise on India for successfully hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and expressed that "FIFA delegations has returned to Zurich with a host of unforgettable memories and having made many warm-hearted new friendships during our stay' in India.
In the letter of gratitude shared with none but Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, India, Infantino mentioned: "The FIFA delegation has now returned to Zurich with a host of unforgettable memories and having made many warm-hearted new friendships during our stay in Kolkata for the final matches of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and the FIFA Council Meeting."
“Herewith, I would like to congratulate your government on its role in your country's successful hosting of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and express my gratitude towards the Local Organising Committee, to your government, and to all those who worked so hard to organise this competition in the host cities of New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati and Kolkata. They all contributed immensely to a wonderful and memorable event", as quoted by the FIFA President in the letter.
Meanwhile, the FIFA president regretted that he couldn't attend the opening ceremony and meet Mr. Modi but he mentioned that he'll look forward to meeting him in future to exchange ideas about "the approaches to developing football" in India.
"Unfortunately, much to my regret, I was not able to attend the Opening Ceremony of the competition and to meet you in person in New Delhi, due to other prior commitments."
"I am however convinced we will have the opportunity to meet in the future to exchange ideas about the approaches to developing football in your country, as well as our visions on the important role that football plays in breaking down cultural and social barriers, making it a game accessible to everyone."
Infantino minced no word praising All India Football Federation for its "remarkable work and efforts" akin to Mission 11 Million and the AIFF National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.
"Herewith, I also would like to praise the remarkable work and efforts of the All India Football Federation to implement new plans for the development of our sport in your country, such as the Mission 11 Million and the construction of the AIFF National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata. I would like to reiterate my thanks for your contribution towards supporting football development and promoting the values of our sport in your country", he added.
Infantino, on this letter, assured that FIFA and the international football community will provide assistance "that could be helpful in realisation of these developmental projects".
"I can assure you that our stay in your country has given me fresh determination to provide any assistance from FIFA and the international football community that could be helpful in the realisation of these developmental projects."