Iniesta to join Japanese club Vissel Kobe

Bengaluru, May 23: After his much-hyped move to Chinese Super League (CSL) failed, Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta is reportedly on the verge of signing for Japanese top-flight side Vissel Kobe.
The Barcelona captain was expected to join CSL side Chongqing Lifan, with the club's sponsor stating they were "positive" about the chances of a deal.
But a statement from Chongqing released later via Chinese social media site Weibo indicated a deal for the 33-year-old could be off due to financial concerns.
The Spain international then hinted Japan and Australia could be his future destinations.
And latest reports in Spanish media said Iniesta will announce hs move to Japan officially on Thursday (May 24).
Barcelona-based newspaper Mundo Deportivo said the midfielder, who played his final game for Barcelona on Sunday after a glittering 16-year career, flew to Japan on Wednesday and is expected to hold a news conference the next day.
Kobe are owned by Hiroshi Mikitani, who is also the chief executive of Barcelona's main sponsor Rakuten. They have never won Japan's league championship and are currently placed seventh in the J-League.
If Iniesta completes the move he will join up with former German international Lukas Podolski, who joined Kobe last year.
Barcelona and Denmark great Michael Laudrup played for Kobe for one season between 1996 and 1997, while former Barca striker Gary Lineker saw out his playing career in Japan with Nagoya Grampus.
Iniesta announced at a news conference in April that he was calling time on his long career with Barca, where he moved to aged 12 in 1996 to join the club's academy.
He lifted a ninth La Liga title on Sunday in a fitting send off at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, with his team mates all giving him a guard of honour and wearing his name and number eight on the back of their shirts during the title celebrations.
We salute you, @andresiniesta8! 💙❤️#infinit8iniestahttps://t.co/XVrCX3RvgB— FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) May 21, 2018
After signing contract with his new Japanese club, Iniesta will join up with the Spain squad on May 28 to begin preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
They will be looking to lift the trophy for a second time after Iniesta's goal in the 2010 final against the Netherlands gave them their first triumph.
Iniesta has made more than 40 appearances in all competitions this season, helping Barcelona win the La Liga and the Copa del Rey.
(With inputs from Agencies).
