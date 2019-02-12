Football

Injured Reus to miss Champions League tie against Tottenham

By
Marco Reus
Marco Reus injured his thigh during their German Cup defeat by Werder Bremen last week. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, February 12: Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has been ruled out of Wednesday's (February 13) first-leg Champions League last-16 tie agaainst Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley due to a thigh injury, the club announced.

Reus, who has 17 goals for Dortmund in all competitions and is the club's leading scorer, injured his thigh during their German Cup defeat by Werder Bremen last week and missed their draw with Hoffenheim in the league at the weekend.

"We would, of course, have liked to have him in London, because his presence is a bit intimidating for the opponent," said Dortmund official Sebastian Kehl.

"But we'll compensate for his absence."

Jadon Sancho, the 18-year-old English winger who has eight goals and 10 assists in all competitions, is expected to take Reus' place in the starting line-up.

Though the ijnjury is not serious, it is not sure as to whether Reus will be fit for the return leg in Dortmund on March 5.

(With Agency inputs)

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 16:23 [IST]
