Inter agree fee with Manchester United for veteran Young

By Dom Farrell
Ashley Young

Milan, January 17: Ashley Young is set to join Inter after Manchester United agreed a fee to sell the experienced full-back.

Omnisport understands the transfer will cost the Serie A giants €1.5million (£1.3m), subject to a medical and personal terms.

Young joined United from Aston Villa in 2011 and went on to make 261 appearances, scoring 19 goals.

The 34-year-old won four major honours for the Red Devils, including the 2012-13 Premier League, although the emergence of youngster Brandon Williams has placed him further down the pecking order this season.

During his time at Old Trafford, Young converted from a winger to a play in deeper wide roles and he was Gareth Southgate's first choice at left wing-back as England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

The 2-1 extra-time defeat to Croatia in Moscow remains the most recent of his 39 international caps, which have yielded seven goals.

Young's move will continue a recent flow of players from Old Trafford to San Siro, with Alexis Sanchez signing for Inter on loan last August after fellow forward Romelu Lukaku completed a permanent switch.

Under the guidance of former Italy and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, the Nerazzurri are chasing their first Scudetto since 2010 and lie second in Serie A – two points shy of champions Juventus at the halfway point of the season.

Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 1:20 [IST]
