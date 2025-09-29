Football Inter Boss Cristian Chivu Warns Team To Manage Expectations Before Slavia Prague Clash Cristian Chivu advises Inter Milan to keep expectations in check ahead of their Champions League match against Slavia Prague. Following recent victories, he emphasises the importance of focus and consistency for success. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

Inter's manager, Cristian Chivu, has warned about the dangers of high expectations in the Champions League. As Inter prepares to face Slavia Prague on Tuesday, Chivu emphasised the importance of staying grounded. Last season, Inter reached the final but lost to Paris Saint-Germain. Now, they aim to build momentum at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza after a strong start in their European campaign.

Chivu's team secured a 2-0 victory over Ajax, thanks to Marcus Thuram's goals on either side of halftime. This win was crucial for Inter following a challenging period. They had suffered consecutive league defeats against Udinese and Juventus, marking only the third time since 1994-95 that they lost two of their first three games in a season. However, they have since bounced back with three straight wins across all competitions.

Their latest triumph came with a 2-0 win over Cagliari in Serie A over the weekend. Chivu expressed satisfaction with his team's performances despite limited preparation time. "I've always liked the performances I've seen even if we've not had much time to prepare," he told reporters on Monday. He stressed the need for focus and understanding game moments to secure victories.

Inter has been dominant against Czech teams in recent Champions League encounters, winning their last four meetings with an impressive 10-1 aggregate score since 2019-20. They have also kept clean sheets in their last three matches against Czech opposition. This upcoming match marks their third European meeting with Slavia Prague; previous encounters were during the 2019-20 group stage.

Reflecting on his squad's qualities, Chivu highlighted their determination and adaptability. "The desire to be dominant and to make changes," he noted as key attributes of his players. He praised their commitment and did not take it for granted. Despite this optimism, Chivu remains cautious about setting lofty goals for this Champions League campaign.

If Inter secures another victory against Slavia Prague, Chivu could join an elite group of managers who won their first two Champions League matches with Inter. Previous managers achieving this feat include Luciano Spalletti (2018-19), Claudio Ranieri (2011-12), and Roberto Mancini (2004-05). However, Chivu is keen on managing expectations carefully.

"We can't look too far ahead," Chivu stated when asked about improving upon last year's performance in the Champions League. He emphasised maintaining realistic expectations to avoid potential disappointment as they navigate through the competition.