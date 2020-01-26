Football
Inter 1-1 Cagliari: Nainggolan denies parent club as Martinez sees red for strop

By Daniel Lewis
Radja Nainggolan
Inter were held to a third successive 1-1 draw in Serie A as Radja Nainggolan cancelled out Lautaro Martinez's opener.

Milan, January 26: Radja Nainggolan struck late on against his parent club as 10-man Inter's winless run in Serie A extended with a 1-1 draw at home to Cagliari on Sunday.

The Belgium international was loaned to Cagliari for the season in August and found a way through 12 minutes from time to deny Inter a first win in three league games – their misery compounded in stoppage time as Lautaro Martinez was sent off.

Inter debutant Ashley Young had earlier set up Martinez for what appeared to be the winning goal, but the hosts failed to kill off the match and were pegged back.

1
2021255

And Antonio Conte's men were then reduced to 10 men late on when Martinez was shown a straight red card for dissent, as Inter lost further ground on Juventus in the title race.

Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 19:10 [IST]
