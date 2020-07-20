Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Inter CEO Marotta: Nerazzurri won't approach Roma for Zaniolo

By Sacha Pisani
Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said the Nerazzurri have not made an approach for Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo
Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said the Nerazzurri have not made an approach for Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo

Milan, July 20: Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said the Nerazzurri have not made an approach for Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo and "probably won't" in the future, while he also discussed the possibility of signing Alexis Sanchez permanently from Manchester United.

Zaniolo has flourished in the Italian capital since joining Roma from Serie A rivals Inter in 2018, establishing himself as a key player for the Giallorossi and Italy.

But the attacking midfielder, who returned from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) earlier this month, has been linked with an Inter reunion, while Italian champions Juventus are also reportedly interested.

Marotta, however, played down reports Zaniolo could make a San Siro comeback prior to Sunday's 2-2 draw between Inter and Roma.

"He's one of most interesting players in the league, but we haven't approached Roma officials and probably won't," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia of Zaniolo, who did not feature for Roma at home to Inter.

Inter CEO Marotta was also asked about another Roma player – captain Edin Dzeko.

Antonio Conte was desperate to sign Dzeko at the start of the season, but a transfer did not materialise as the veteran Bosnian striker re-signed until 2022.

"It's a bit inappropriate to talk about the transfer market now," Marotta said. "There are competitions that still have to end and the upcoming window will be an unusual one."

Sanchez continued his fine form for Inter on Sunday, supplying another assist amid speculation over his long-term future.

On loan from Premier League giants United, Sanchez has tallied seven assists and scored twice since Serie A returned last month after the league was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Only Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi (nine) has provided more assists than Sanchez since the return of the top European leagues.

"As for Sanchez, we'll make targeted assessments on him and see what can be done. I think mixing experienced players with younger ones is the right thing to do," Marotta added.

"We're looking for both kinds of players. Investing in talent is a job for the future. Experienced players, on the other hand, can make an impact immediately. We have to raise the bar and get closer to victory."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ROM 2 - 2 INT
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue