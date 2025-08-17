Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch MLS match on TV and Online? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 3:55 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Inter Miami host LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium on Saturday (August 16), aiming to bounce back from a 4-1 loss to Orlando City in their last MLS match.

Sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference with 42 points from 23 games, the Herons have a solid home record (6-3-2) and the East's second-best attack. LA Galaxy, the 2024 MLS Cup champions, languish at the bottom of the Western Conference with 16 points from 25 matches, winless in 15 MLS road games and conceding a league-high 52 goals.

Despite recent Leagues Cup success, their MLS form is poor, with a 4-0 loss to Seattle. Inter Miami are unbeaten in their last four home games and favored to win, especially with Lionel Messi likely returning.

Team News

For Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is expected to return after missing two games with a hamstring injury, having resumed training. Goalkeeper Drake Callender is sidelined with a groin injury, with Oscar Ustari set to start. Federico Redondo's transfer to Elche leaves a gap, but Rodrigo De Paul, now cleared to play, will join Sergio Busquets in midfield. Benjamin Cremaschi could see minutes despite limited recent playtime, while Allen Obando is doubtful with a hamstring issue.

For LA Galaxy, Riqui Puig remains out with a cruciate ligament injury, missing a Barcelona reunion. Emiro Garces is doubtful with a leg injury, and Edwin Cerrillo, Isaiah Parente, and Gabriel Pec risk suspensions if booked. Marco Reus, Diego Fagundez, and Joseph Paintsil will lead the attack, but Mauricio Nascimento is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): Ustari; Weigandt, Falcon, Lujan, Alba; Busquets, De Paul; Allende, Messi, Segovia; Suarez.

LA Galaxy (4-3-3): Micovic; Cuevas, Yoshida, Zanka, Aude; Fagundez, Cerrillo, Reus; Pec, Nascimento, Paintsil.

Score Prediction

Inter Miami's home form and Messi's return should overpower Galaxy's defensive struggles. Predicted Score: Inter Miami 3-1 LA Galaxy.

Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy Live Streaming and Telecast

How to Watch Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy in USA?

Watch on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV at 7:30 p.m. ET. Verify team news closer to kickoff due to minor conflicting reports on Messi's status.

How to Watch Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy in India?

The Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy can be watched on Apple TV with MLS Pass from 5 am IST on Sunday (August 17) morning in India.

How to Watch Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy in UK?

The match will be live streamed on the Apple TV app with MLS Pass from 12:30 am BST in the early hours of Sunday in the United Kingdom.