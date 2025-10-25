Football Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Live Streaming: Where to Watch MLS Playoff Match 1 on TV and Online? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 4:25 [IST]



Inter Miami and Nashville SC face off in the MLS Cup playoffs in a highly anticipated best-of-three series starting at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Herons come into the playoffs third in the Eastern Conference with 65 points, after a strong finish to the regular season that included a 5-2 victory over Nashville in their recent match. Inter Miami boasts the most league goals with 76 this season and has been ruthless at home, which factors in their favor.

Key players include Lionel Messi, who recently scored a hat-trick and is a clear favorite for the 2025 MLS MVP, and team veterans Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, both of whom plan to retire after this season.

Nashville SC, the U.S. Open Cup winners this year, will look to improve on their defeat to Miami and utilize their tactical strengths such as set-pieces, with Walker Zimmerman being a key aerial threat. Their play style focuses on quick transitions exploiting speed from players like Sam Surridge, Jacob Shaffelburg, and Hany Mukhtar. Despite their solid home record, Nashville have struggled recently against Miami and lost their last four head-to-head matches. Nashville's coach BJ Callaghan has guided them to domestic cup success this season, adding confidence in their ability to challenge Miami.

Tactically, the matchup is a contrast: Miami aims to control the midfield and pressure high, using Alba's overlapping runs and Messi drifting to create chances, while Nashville looks to win the ball and break quickly. Set pieces and defensive organization will be crucial battle points.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Live Streaming and Telecast

India

The Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match can be live-streamed on Apple TV with MLS pass from 5:30 am IST on Saturday (October 25).

USA

The match can be watched on Fox Sports on Friday from 8 pm ET/5 pm PT in the USA. Apple TV will provide the live-streaming across the country.

UK

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match 1 of the playoff can be live-streamed via Apple TV with MLS pass from 1 am BST in the early hours of Saturday.